Hà Nội: Many people still ignore rules on COVID-19 prevention and control

HÀ NỘI — Many Hà Nội residents are ignoring the new restrictions recently imposed by the authorities to prevent the growing risks of COVID-19 infections in the capital city. On Tuesday morning, the first day the restrictions on non-essential service, including in-person dining, took effect some restaurants and vendors were seen letting customers dine inside, some without keeping a safe distance. Many people were exercising outdoors early in the morning in public spaces despite the ban of outdoor physical exercises and sports from last Thursday. According to the new regulations, violators will face stiff penalties and business owners may have their licences permanently revoked if they break the rules. A restaurant still allows in-person dining on Tuesday morning. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức Customers not keeping a safe distance when dining. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Đức Many people go biking near Ba Đình Square early Tuesday morning despite a ban of outdoor physical exercises imposed last Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu People still went for outdoor exercises around Thiền Quang Lake in Hoàn Kiếm District early Tuesday morning. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu People gather and do exercise near Hoàn Kiếm Lake. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết Two men sit at a public flower garden near the Opera House not wearing… Read full this story

