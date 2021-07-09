Ha Noi house owners live in rentals to lease out properties for profit

Renting a house and spending on another house for rent is the type of investment of millennials in Viet Nam. Condominiums in Ha Dong Districts are among the common choices for such a rent in Ha Noi. — VNS Photo Minh Huong Even though he has invested in real estate for more than 10 years and owns houses from the north to the south of Viet Nam, Nguyen Kien still lives in a rented house in Ha Noi’s Cau Giay District. As renting a house is increasingly common among millennials, more and more rental opportunities have popped up. Kien and his wife lived in a villa they own in Linh Dam area, Hoang Mai District, southern Ha Noi, three years ago but then rented it out and decided to live in a rented apartment in Cau Giay at a cost cheaper than they charge their tenants. “My wife and I really like to live in a rented place as it is close to the school for our children, and close to where my wife works while I can spend my assets and money to invest,” Kien said. Nguyen Viet Dung, who works for a bank in Ha Noi also leases… Read full this story

