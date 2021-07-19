Hà Nội gives support to businesses amid pandemic

The Hoàng Vũ Ltd, Co in the Bắc Từ Liêm industrial complex, Hà Nội. In the first six months of 2021, Hà Nội had 13,125 newly registered enterprises. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Anh HÀ NỘI — Enterprises in Hà Nội have been receiving support to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a survey conducted by the Hà Nội Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Hanoisme) among 1,500 of its member businesses, 57 per cent of them are operating moderately and 38 per cent are at normal operation levels. Enterprises that are temporarily suspending operations or waiting for dissolution accounted for 2.6 per cent, while only 1.4 per cent are seeing good performance. Those enterprises faced difficulties in capital and production due to having to comply with pandemic prevention regulations, said the association. Hanoisme Vice Chairman and General Secretary, Mạc Quốc Anh said that to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the association has organised trade promotion programmes and is pushing for greater networking among enterprises. The association has also organised seminars on digital transformation, helping SMEs to change their business models to the new COVID-19-driven move to digital. In addition, Anh has proposed that Hà Nội exempt enterprises from land use… Read full this story
