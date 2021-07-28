Hà Nội begins mass COVID-19 vaccination, aiming to cover 5.1 million residents by April

A woman receives a COVID-19 shot in Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội, on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội launched the first phase of a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday, starting with the downtown central district of Hoàn Kiếm since early morning. The district plans to administer some 4,000 doses a day at seven vaccination sites, including schools, currently empty of students with closure orders effective since early May at the start of the fourth wave. Nguyễn Quốc Hoàn, Vice Chairman of Hoàn Kiếm District People's Committee, said that other than priority groups, the district would also consider expanding the eligible list to essential service workers and outbreak-hit areas. A man has his blood pressure and heart rate checked before vaccination. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt Workers in industrial zones in Hà Nội also start to get doses today. The inoculation drive starts July until April next year, with 5.1 million residents between 18-65 years old. 16,000 doses of vaccine have been allocated for the district in this first leg, comprising 7,000 Moderna doses (donated by the US Government via COVAX) and the remaining AstraZeneca. People will not be allowed to choose which type of vaccine they… Read full this story

