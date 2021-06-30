Hà Nội authorities advised to work with nearby provinces to control air quality

Experts said that 29 per cent of the city’s air pollution was caused by industrial activities, 26 per cent from burning straw, 23 per cent from dust and 15 per cent from transport activities. — Photo vnexpress.net HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội needs to issue more policies and work with nearby provinces to improve its air quality, according to a World Bank official. Nguyễn Thị Lệ Thu, a senior environmental expert of the World Bank, gave the advice on Wednesday during a virtual workshop themed ‘Controlling the air quality in Hà Nội’, organised by the World Bank and the non-profit organisation Live and Learn for Environment and Community in Hà Nội. Thu also said the municipal administration should raise emission control standards for power plants and industry by using flue-gas desulphurisation, high-efficiency dust filters and reducing coal and biomass use in boilers and furnaces in industry and craft villages. These moves would help reduce more than 30 per cent of the PM2.5 concentration in the air, she said. Besides, it was necessary to control motorcycle emissions and promote the use of public transport and electric vehicles to reduce the PM2.5 concentration in the air by 5 microgrammes per cubic metre, she said. The city also needed… Read full this story

