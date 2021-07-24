Hà Nội applies stricter social distancing measures under Directive 16

Health staff take samples from people at high risk of COVID-19 in Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội for testing. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will apply strict social distancing measures across the city from 6am on Saturday July 24 to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest dispatch issued by local authorities on Friday evening. The measures to stamp out worsening outbreaks of COVID-19 will be in place for 15 days and follow the Prime Minister’s Directive 16. At present, 19 southern localities including HCM City are implementing social distancing measures under Directive 16. Under the new measures, all public transport services including buses, taxis, contract vehicles and coaches are banned, excluding those in service of pandemic prevention and control and transporting workers and experts. Motorbikes are also suspended from transporting passengers. People in the city are asked to stay at home and only go outside in necessary cases like business trips, working at essential businesses (State agencies, factories, essential shops and service providers), buy food and medicines, or emergencies such as medical issues, fires or natural disasters. Masks are mandatory in public. People must maintain a distance of two metres in public, and must not congregate in groups larger than two outside of… Read full this story

