Delivery staff can work after registering with the Hà Nội Department of Transport and receive an allowance from the department. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The delivery staff of e-commerce platforms (like Lazada or Tiki) and supermarkets will be allowed to continue to work in Hà Nội, under a decision made by the municipal Department of Transport. Vũ Văn Viện, director of the transport department, said that under social distancing restrictions, deliveries of retail goods and groceries will be allowed however the delivery of take-away food and beverages will remain banned. The department on Sunday also issued a document requesting registration of employees allowed to transport essential goods for supermarket services and postal businesses by motorbikes. Under Document No 3462/SGTVT-QLVT, which was sent to the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade (DIT) and post and telecommunications units, the department is compiling a list of delivery workers for supermarkets in the city, along with a list of parcel delivery staff, including their full name, address, mobile phone number, vehicle plate number and working area. Units that register employees to be allowed to work must be responsible for managing and monitoring the pandemic prevention work of staff, and responsible if cases of the… Read full this story

Hà Nội allows shipping of retail deliveries have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.