Greetings to Cuba on 68th anniversary of Moncada Barracks attack

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent their greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz. Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo. On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son offered his greetings to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. On July 26, 1953, a group of revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro attacked the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba. Though they lost, the raid paved the way for the insurrection against the regime of Dictator Fulgencio Batista and the establishment of the first agrarian-industrial country in the Western Hemisphere. Source: VNA

