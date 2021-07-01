Greetings extended to Communist Party of China on founding anniversary

National flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian’anmen Square during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, on Thursday. XINHUA/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)'s Central Committee has sent a message to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee to mark the CPC's 100th founding anniversary (July 1, 1921-2021). In the message, the CPV Central Committee said the formation of the CPC is a historical milestone of important significance in the revolutionary cause of the Chinese people. Over the past century, the CPC has constantly grown stronger, and its role and position in the world arena has been enhanced, the message said. Since the first days of their establishment, under the nurturing of President Hồ Chí Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong as well as generations of leaders of both countries, the CPV and CPC have stood shoulder by shoulder, giving each other assistance and support during the revolutionary struggle for national liberation in each country, it said. The Party, State and people of Việt Nam always highly valued and are grateful for the precious support and assistance given by the Party, State and people… Read full this story

