Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks with functional forces about Directive 16 in Tân Phú Ward in Thủ Đức City on Sunday afternoon. — Photo courtesy of the HCM City Press Centre HCM CITY — HCM City, the country's COVID epicentre, will be given priority for COVID-19 vaccines, with 25 per cent of the total vaccine doses received in July going to the city, according to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. Speaking at a meeting with city officials on Sunday, PM Chính said: "The city needs to conduct vaccinations effectively and on schedule." He said the city should set a target of providing at least two million doses for its residents by the end of July. He noted that the implementation of Directive 16 has affected locals' lives and economic activities, but expressed his hope that people would sympathise with the city and the Government. The city must take more drastic actions and prioritise resources to bring the city back to normal. People's lives and property are a top priority, and there should be equal access to the vaccine for all residents, according to Chính. The city should provide support to those who have lost their jobs and the homeless in a more timely manner, ensuring that no one is left behind, while promoting production and… Read full this story

Gov’t gives HCM City priority for upcoming vaccinations, close contacts isolate at home have 335 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.