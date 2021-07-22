Government to focus on COVID-19 pandemic fight and facilitating production and business

Teachers and students of the Đà Nẵng University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy show their determination before leaving for Phú Yên Province to support the COVID-19 fight. In his address Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh praised the hard work of those on the frontline fighting the pandemic. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Strengthening COVID-19 control and prevention while ensuring economic stability are among the main priorities of the Government for the remainder of the year. Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh addressed the National Assembly yesterday, presenting the results of the socio-economic development plan for the first half of 2021. He also outlined the state budget for the next six months and discussed plans to facilitate production and business as well as promoting growth. But as well talking about development plans for the nation, the Deputy PM also praised the hard work of those on the frontline fighting the pandemic, and people nationwide for tirelessly working to keep the pandemic at bay but help achieve Viet Nam's second goal of reviving the economy. "The Government would like to express gratitude to people nationwide and overseas, at all levels and sectors," Minh said. "Especially frontline forces such as healthcare, army, police, local authorities, business… Read full this story

