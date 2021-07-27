Government to facilitate localities, businesses to purchase Covid-19 vaccines

Many businesses and organizations have asked for permission to seek and import Covid-19 vaccines to offer free vaccinations to the people or to donate to the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund, after keeping part of the vaccines for their own use. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Health Minister to continue directing, supporting and guiding local governments and businesses in seeking and importing Covid-19 vaccines. The Ministry of Health is responsible for state management of vaccine quality, licensing, preservation and organization of timely, scientific, safe and effective vaccination; and issuing guiding documents and setting the rate of vaccines that donors to the Vietnam Covid-19 Vaccine Fund can keep for their own use. The Ministry of Health has coordinated with all ministries and agencies as well as encouraged all localities, businesses and organizations to participate in the search and import of Covid-19 vaccines. In the coming time, the Ministry of Health will launch policies to further encourage localities and businesses to participate in the search and import of Covid-19 vaccines. The Ministry of Health will create maximum conditions for all localities, organizations, and businesses in the process of importing and testing vaccines. Even in case the manufacturer requests exemption from liability,… Read full this story

