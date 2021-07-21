Government sets up COVID-19 special working group

Workers install field hospital n District 7, HCM City. — Photo vnexpress.net HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has issued a decision to establish a special working group for the Government to carry out COVID-19 prevention and control tasks. The working group will be located in HCM City. The working group will be led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Võ Minh Lương. The deputy head of the group is Deputy Minister of Public Security Lê Quốc Hùng and Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn. Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đứ Đam, Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, continues to direct the working group’s activities and directly reports to the Prime Minister. The decision is part of the Government’s special resolution on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government believes that the pandemic is spreading rapidly in many localities across the country, especially in HCM City. Therefore, the Prime Minister has agreed to apply social distancing according to Directive No 16 in 19 southern provinces and cities to soon prevent and reverse the pandemic. The Government reckons that the following disciplines in pandemic prevention and control measures by some State agencies and some people… Read full this story

