Vietnamese lychees have become well-known in Japan The story of Vietnamese lychees Since the beginning of June, Vietnamese trade offices in France, Japan and the Netherlands have been reporting good news about Vietnamese lychees. According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, about 1,000 tonnes of fresh lychees will be exported to Japan this year. In addition to positive feedback from Japanese consumers, the Vietnamese community living and working in Japan has also given support to this fruit. Along with Japanese supermarket chains, several Vietnamese-owned businesses and stores have imported lychees and sold them directly or via online platforms to the Vietnamese community in Japan. Vietnamese lychees have also attracted French consumers after being introduced to visitors at a Vietnamese cuisine festival in Paris. A representative of the prestigious Asia supermarket chain said he was planning to continue placing orders in order to meet market demand. Earlier this year, two shipments of lychees labeled with Vietnam's itrace247 origin tracing stamp were imported into France and quickly sold out. The Vietnam Trade Office in the Netherlands, LTP Import Export BV and Thanh Hung supermarket launched a joint campaign with the slogan "Vietnam fresh golden lychees – Taste it, love it", generating… Read full this story

Government encourages domestic consumption of farm produce have 261 words, post on ven.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.