Farmers in Miền Đồi Commune seen working in their rice fields. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hải The northern province of Hòa Bình is well-known for its scenic landscapes, with primitive forests, magnificent caves, clear-water lakes and terraced rice fields all part of its beauty. A Mường village embraced by rice fields in Vân Sơn Commune, Tân Lạc District, Hòa Bình Province. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt At present, farmers in the province are harvesting the winter-spring crop from their terraced fields. The golden fields, curving on the hillsides, create a stunningly picturesque landscape. Golden terraced rice fields in Miền Đồi Commune. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hải Among the terraced fields, those in Miền Đồi Commune, Lạc Sơn District are the most popular for amateur and professional photographers. Generations of local Mường ethnic farmers have poured their sweat and tears into creating the impressive fields covering 400 hectares. The fields are the stable food supply for nearly 1,000 people in the region. For this year’s winter-spring crop, the commune has planted 153 hectares of rice. A local woman enjoys the bumper crop. Photo baohoabinh.com.vn At 1,000m above sea level, the stunning scenery of golden rice fields is a popular tourism destination whenever travel is feasible. However, the beautiful landscape, the ethnic Mường culture and the outstanding… Read full this story

Golden rice fields in full bloom in Hòa Bình Province have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.