Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam to play in Japan, Boss Duc is proud

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam is going to play for Japan's Cerezo Osaka club, turning the dream of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) group's President Doan Nguyen Duc of "exporting" Vietnamese football players into a reality. Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam. Cerezo Osaka of Japan has announced their successful signing of goalkeeper Dang Van Lam from Muangthong United of Thailand. As the Japanese government is restricting immigration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lam will come to Japan as soon as possible and he will have a medical examination and sign the contract. By joining Cerezo Osaka, Lam will become the first Vietnamese player to play in Japan's top tier, the J1 League. Lam's move to the J-League is not too surprising, because it was planned by the goalkeeper himself while still playing in Vietnam. However, Lam is happy with the news. Dang Van Lam is not the first Vietnamese player to go abroad. Before Lam, some others played for foreign FCs, such as Le Huynh Duc, Cong Vinh, Cong Phuong, Xuan Truong, Tuan Anh, and Van Hau. But for most previous cases, Vietnamese players were invited to play for foreign FCs for commercial rather than professional factors.

