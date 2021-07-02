Glucosamine production from poultry for osteoarthritis

Products of the research topic The production is part of a biotechnology development and application project in the processing industry managed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and assigned to the NOVA Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Chemistry Institute. Project manager, Dr. Dang Tran Hoang explained that CS and glucosamine are active ingredients that support the formation of bone connective tissue and reduce calcium loss, commonly used to treat osteoarthritis, inflammation, breakdown and eventual loss of cartilage. According to the Transparency Market Research (TMR) Company, as the global population ages, the CS market is forecast to reach US$457.7 million by the end of 2025, compared with US$343.9 million in 2016. Some 35 percent of Vietnam’s population is estimated to be suffering from osteoarthritis, especially affecting their knees. The World Health Organization (WHO) has ranked Vietnam among the countries with the highest rates of osteoarthritis in the world. According to estimates of the Ministry of Health, Vietnam spends millions of US dollars on imported drugs to treat osteoarthritis, including many products containing CS and glucosamine. Reducing imports “No company in Vietnam has ever produced CS and glucosamine. Some enterprises have imported these preparations for capsule production. Currently, only a few products… Read full this story

