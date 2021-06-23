Grand Marina, Saigon successfully established the sector of branded residences in Viet Nam PVI Insurance becomes partner of Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network Digital solutions expected at Viet Solutions 2021 for dual target The story of plastic: Solutions and efforts of Unilever Vietnam towards sustainable development Innovative prophylaxis treatment for haemophilia A patients in Việt Nam Even when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create great concerns in Viet Nam, the local light truck market has become an attractive destination for one of China’s largest automakers. From the giants of the Chinese auto industry… Founded on November 18, 2002, SGMW quickly became a well-known name in the international automotive industry. However, this name comes as a fresh introduction to the Vietnamese market. SGMW is a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors China and Liuzhou Wuling Motors. SAIC Motor is the biggest car manufacturer in China and is considered one of the four major pillars of the auto industry in the country of more than a billion people and the second-largest economy in the world. This is also a highly respectable brand as one of the 10 largest global manufacturers. SAIC Motor was also honoured to rank 52nd in the… Read full this story

Giant of the Chinese auto industry and their ambition for the Vietnamese light truck market amid the COVID-19 pandemic have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.