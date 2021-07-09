General Staff cares for national contributors in Phu Tho province

Currently, the center is in charge of taking care of 30 wounded soldiers. In the first six months of the year, with the great efforts of its staff, the nursing center for national contributors in Phu Tho province has fulfilled its assigned tasks. Addressing the event, General Tan highlighted that the Party, State, people and military always bear in mind the great contributions of wounded and fallen soldiers, as well as national contributors, who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and unification. Over the past time, the Party, State, people, and armed forces have taken care of the material and spiritual lives of wounded soldiers, fallen soldiers' families, and national contributors. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense and its relevant units have also made recommendations to the Party, State, government and National Assembly to issue policies for national contributors, and implement gratitude activities, among others. On this occasion, on behalf of the General Staff, General Tan wished the wounded soldiers good health, hoping they would continue promoting traditions while educating younger generations to strictly observe the Party's policies and State's laws. He also wished the center's staff good health and encouraged them to complete all assigned tasks. Translated by Minh… Read full this story

