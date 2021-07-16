GDP leader pays homage to late general

The incense offering was part of the activities in celebration of the 74th anniversary of Wounded and Fallen Soldiers' Day (July 27). Chu Huy Man with his birth name of Chu Van Dieu was born on March 17, 1913 in a poor farmer's family in Yen Luu commune (Hung Hoa commune at present), Vinh city, Nghe An province. In the war for national salvation and reunification, the noble international service and the national construction and protection cause, General Man always fought the enemies in battlefields. He was a wise leader talented at building political stance, trust, and revolutionary morality for troops. He made important contributions to building and completing the mechanism of the Communist Party of Vietnam's absolute, direct and all-round leadership over the Vietnam People's Army. In his life and career, General Man is a noble moral example of a revolutionary cadre who was wholeheartedly devoted to the country, the people and always placed the interests of the Party, the revolution, and the people above his own personal interests. He strived for and sacrificed for the glorious cause of the Party and the nation. As a Party member for 76 years and serving the military for 61 years, General… Read full this story

