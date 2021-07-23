Gaming the system only damages attempts to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

Traditional medicines used to assist COVID-19 treatment Health department proposes reduced hospitalisation time for mild COVID-19 cases HCM City hotels offer free rooms to frontline medical staff 40 more markets to reopen in HCM City this week Việt Nam determined to curb COVID-19 as number surpasses 40,000 mark People waiting to get vaccinated in a gymnasium in HCM City on July 22, 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Amid soaring coronavirus cases in Việt Nam as the fourth wave of infections ravages across the country, people have been getting up in arms about a privileged few who seem to be arranging opt-outs from lockdowns and jumping the vaccination queue, while the majority of the country diligently follows the rules. Earlier this week, HCM City's Phú Nhuận District issued an administrative fine for a director of an environment service cooperative for issuing a pass to his daughter to freely navigate the city. Such passes should be reserved for garbage collectors only. HCM City is under a strict lockdown order to contain a worsening outbreak that has reached 50,000 infections and threatens to overwhelm its healthcare capacity. Non-essential businesses are closed and people have to stay at home and go out for essential purposes only. Yet this woman… Read full this story

