Việt Nam Vaccine Company (VNVC)’s cold storage for vaccines. — Photo courtesy of VNVC HÀ NỘI — A further 921,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, part of the purchase of 30 million doses from the company in 2021, arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Thursday morning. This is the fourth – and also the biggest shipment – from the deal AstraZeneca signed with the private company Việt Nam Vaccine Company (VNVC) in December last year, which has agreed to sell their entire supply of this year to the Vietnamese health ministry on a not-for-profit basis. The vaccine doses are administered for free. To date, 1.9 million doses in the contracted amount have arrived in Việt Nam. Nearly 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines – from VNVC, COVAX or as aid from the Japanese Government – make up 71 per cent of the available stockpile in Việt Nam. Nitin Kapoor, Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Việt Nam, said the company would continue to cooperate with the health ministry, WHO, UNICEF and VNVC to accelerate the vaccine delivery to Việt Nam in the safest way possible, to help tame the fourth wave of infections and return normal life to local… Read full this story

Further 921,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Việt Nam have 279 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.