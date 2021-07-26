Further 24 cases of COVID-19 detected in Hanoi

Of these, 17 new cases were linked to the Hanoi Lung Hospital, bringing the total confirmed cases at the hospital to 27. The rest were found in Bac Tu Liem (1), Dan Phuong (2), Dong Anh (1), Dong Da (2), Gia Lam (1), Ha Dong (1), Hai Ba Trung (1), Hoai Duc (1), Hoan Kiem (1), Hoang Mai (5), Long Bien (2), Phu Xuyen (3), Quoc Oai (1) and Ung Hoa (2). Among them, three cases were in connection with a cluster at 90 Nguyen Khuyen, Dong Da district, two returning from Ho Chi Minh City, one related to a cluster in Hoang Mai district and one linked to a cluster in Hai Ba Trung district. Pham Huu Thuong, Director of the Ha Noi Lung Hospital, said the source of the transmissions has not been identified yet because all the patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 upon admitting to the hospital. Earlier, the hospital, which was locked down by the People's Committee of Hai Ba Trung district, will remain as such for 14 days from 6pm on July 25. Hanoi has recorded 775 COVID-19 cases in the fourth wave that began in late April, including 474 community cases. The city is… Read full this story

