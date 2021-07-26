A medical staff takes samples from people at Hà Nội Lung Hospital in Hai Bà Trưng District’s Thanh Nhàn Street after 26 COVID-19 infection cases are detected. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI – A further 12 cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed at the Hà Nội Lung Hospital Monday afternoon. This brings the total confirmed cases at the hospital to 26. The hospital which was locked down earlier today by the People's Committee of Hai Bà Trưng District will remain as such for 14 days from 6pm on Sunday. A total of 29 people connected to the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid testing, however, only 26 have been confirmed by the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control. The test results of the remaining cases will be announced later, he said. Dr Phạm Hữu Thường, director of the hospital, said the source of infection is unknown. The hospital has been tracing and conducting an epidemiological investigation but there are no results as yet. The hospital has now taken samples of 400 people involved in the outbreak up from 323 reported earlier today . The first positive COVID-19 case at the hospital was a female patient from Tây Hồ… Read full this story

Further 12 cases of COVID-19 detected at Hà Nội Lung Hospital have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.