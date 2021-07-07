Fourth wave of COVID-19 disrupts labour market recovery

The resurgence of the COVID-19's fourth wave has disrupted the recovery of labour market in the first six months of this year. — Photo laodong.vn HÀ NỘI — The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections has disrupted the recovery of the labour market in the first six months of this year, said Nguyễn Trung Kiên, deputy head of the General Statistics Office (GSO). He was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday about employment in the second quarter. According to the GSO, more than 1.1 million people of working age were unemployed in the second quarter, an increase of 173,500 people compared to the previous quarter and down by more than 137,000 compared to the same period last year. As many as 12.8 million people from the age of 15 nationwide have been adversely affected by the pandemic, with the impacts including losing their jobs, having their working hours and income reduced, or taking unpaid leave. "Due to the fourth wave of COVID-19 which has spread the virus more quickly, making it more difficult to control, the unemployment rate in urban areas stands higher than rural areas,” Kiên said. More than 389,000 people from the age of 15 to 24 lost their jobs in… Read full this story

