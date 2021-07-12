Four more deaths related to COVID-19 confirmed

Sa Đéc Hospital, Đồng Tháp Province.— Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — Four more deaths related to COVID-19 have been announced by health authorities Monday morning. Three of the four were in Đồng Tháp Province and one was recorded in Long An Province, bringing the total number of fatalities to 123. The 120th death was a 44-year-old man, the 121st death was a 74-year-old man, and the 122nd death was a 48-year-old woman, all from Đồng Tháp Province's Sa Đéc City. All three died last Thursday. The 123rd person to die was a 67-year-old woman, from Cần Đước District, Long An Province. She died last Friday in Long An General Hospital. All four died from severe pneumonia caused by a SARS-CoV-2 infection with complications caused by pre-existing, underlying health condition. — VNS

