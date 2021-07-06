Four more COVID-19 deaths announced, bringing total to 94

Media and advertising companies overcome adversity amid the pandemic Samaritan, friends cook meals, donate to less fortunate on streets around HCM City Preparations underway for high school graduation exam amid outbreak concerns Việt Nam’s cases nears 20,000 mark, with HCM City becoming largest hot spot HCM City and southern region’s COVID-19 situation could get out of control without greater efforts: PM Doctors discussing the conditions and treatment of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. — Photo for illustration from the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — Four more COVID-19 deaths were announced on Tuesday morning, all of them elderly women with serious underlying health issues in Hà Nội, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and HCM City. The total COVID-19 fatalities have reached 94, according to the treatment sub-committee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The 91st death is a 71-year-old woman in Vinh City, the central province of Nghệ An, with Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, osteoarthritis, and Cushing’s syndrome. She was admitted to the Nghệ An Friendship General Hospital on June 23, with diagnosis of pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in patients with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, Cushing's syndrome. She died on July 5, with official cause of death registered as septic… Read full this story
- Postmates adds another 100+ cities in the US, bringing total to 385
- Overspeeding accounts for 64.4% of road accident deaths in India
- Killer flu season warning: Sick people are warned to stay home as death toll from the virus continues to soar
- Princess Diana remembered in The Sun’s historic front pages 22 years on from her death
- Bebe Rexha looks chic in a sleek black pant suit as she leaves CBS Morning after announcing Grammys 2020 nominations
- 'Mark your calendars!' Celine Dion announces release date for first album since death of beloved husband Rene
- Paulina Porizkova reveals her struggle to cope with her unrelenting grief over the death of her husband, Cars singer Ric Ocasek, admitting she feels like she's been 'hijacked' and just wants to 'curl up in the fetal position and wail'
- 'It's the best manifesto I've ever seen': Millionaire pop star Lily Allen bursts into 'tears' after watching Jeremy Corbyn announce his multi-billion pound raid on the rich in bizarre Twitter video
- Revealed: 39 Chinese migrants found in death trap lorry had travelled 5,000 miles and may have been locked in airless, freezing trailer for DAYS
- Teenage drug dealer, 19, SOBS as he's jailed for four years after supplying ecstasy that killed 14-year-old girl
Four more COVID-19 deaths announced, bringing total to 94 have 400 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.