Four deaths related to COVID-19 reported

The deaths of two COVID-19 patients in the HCM City-based Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital were reported on Sunday. — Photo courtesy of the hospital HÀ NỘI — Health authorities on Sunday afternoon announced four more deaths related to COVID-19 – two in HCM City and the other two in the southern province of Đồng Tháp. The 113th death is a 79-year-old man in HCM City's District 5. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 20 and was treated at Củ Chi District Hospital. On June 23, he was transferred to HCM City's Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital for Pneumonia with a diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 in an elderly patient, pulmonary tuberculosis sequelae and type 2 diabetes. He died on July 4 with the cause of the death noted as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, complications of progressive respiratory failure, septic shock, multi-organ damage in an elderly patient, pulmonary sequelae and type 2 diabetes. The 114th death is a 61-year-old woman in HCM City's District 1. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 18. She was also treated at Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital for pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with complications of acute respiratory failure. She died on the afternoon of July 5, with the cause of death… Read full this story

