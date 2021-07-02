Football game between Vietnam-Malaysia postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

A football match between Vietnam and Malaysia will not take place on March 31 as planned because of complications of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the plan, the game will be held at Bukit Jalil Stadium, in the capital Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia. However, due to the complicated Covid-19 pandemic in the region and the world, the match has been postponed. On February 3, A Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) representative confirmed the information. According to VFF Secretary General Le Hoai Anh, the VFF and the Malaysian Football Federation are both waiting for the official announcement from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). “We are waiting the AFC’s announcement, then joining Coach Park Hang Seo to discuss the plan for Vietnam at the World Cup 2022 qualifying round,” said Hoai Anh. Earlier, Malaysia had requested to postpone the match to June, and the AFC to organize the remaining matches of Group G in the form of concentrated competition. It is reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is willing to host the event. However, Vietnam has not officially commented on this issue, although it is highly appreciated for the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic. Coach Park Hang Seo has many important tasks in… Read full this story

