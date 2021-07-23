The Vietnamese sports delegation marches at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday. AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Leading the Vietnamese contingent, athletes Quách Thị Lan and Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, proudly carried the national flag aloft during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics last night. For the first time in the history of the Games, each nation that took part was led by both a female and male athlete, as part of the International Olympic Committee’s efforts to push gender equality. Swimmer Hoàng and runner Lan were bestowed the honour by the Việt Nam Olympic Committee. Amid the pomp and circumstances of the opening ceremony, the pair was followed by the Vietnamese team. The 43-strong contingent is made up of 18 athletes who will compete in 11 sports. Weightlifting, shooting and taekwondo are the events considered Việt Nam's best possible chance of taking home a medal. For many of the athletes, this is their first taste of the Olympics but not so for Nguyễn Tiến Minh. This will be the veteran badminton player's fourth Games and at 38, he is the oldest player in the men's singles category. But he is… Read full this story

Flying the flag for the nation have 342 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.