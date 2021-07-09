Flyers from/to HCM City must provide negative Covid-19 test result: CAAV

Passengers are instructed to maintain a distance of at least 2 metres from each other at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: VNA) The CAAV requests all airport employees, especially those working at HCM City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport, to get at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine or have proof of a negative Covid-19 test conducted no more than 72 hours. Both rapid antigen and PCR test evidences are accepted. The same policy is applicable to aircrew serving on flights from/to HCM City, who are also advised to refrain from leaving the airport to travel to the city. The aircrew should stay inside Tan Son Nhat International Airport before boarding the next flight, the directive says, adding that surfaces of air cargoes from/to the city must be disinfected. It also ordered a halt of international flights to HCM City, except for those receiving permission of the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control. The CAAV requests airlines to instruct passengers to keep physical distance at airports, and increase the number of in-service airside transfer buses to make sure their passenger load does not exceed 50 percent of seating capacity per trip. On July 8 afternoon, the authority… Read full this story
