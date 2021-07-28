Flexibility in maintaining safety at slaughterhouses necessary to maintain supply

Massan’s slaughterhouse in Long An increased its capacity by four times to reach 600 pigs per day. Photo cand.com.vn HCM CITY — The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has proposed southern cities and provinces be flexible in maintaining safety at cattle and poultry slaughterhouses and seafood processing plants. It aims to ensure the stable operation of slaughterhouses and processing plants and that supply is sufficient to meet market needs, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Trần Thanh Nam said. According to a survey conducted by the MARD’s team in HCM City, at present, the supply of livestock, poultry and seafood in the southern provinces meets the consumption needs of the region and there is a surplus of seafood for export. However, the number of livestock and poultry slaughterhouses and seafood processing factories that are shutting down or reducing their capacity is increasing due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. This reduces the food supply for the domestic market and increases the inventory of farmers and primary producers. Nam has requested the local agricultural sector to pay attention to ensuring safety in production at livestock and poultry slaughtering facilities and seafood processing enterprises during the period of pandemics…. Read full this story

