Five COVID-19 related deaths reported, four without underlying conditions

A COVID-19 treatment ward for critical condition patients. — Photo for illustration from the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — The National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday morning announced the deaths of five more COVID-19 patients, four of them were not suffering from underlying health issues in HCM City. The latest deaths brought the national COVID-19 death toll to 102. The 98th death is a 67-year-old woman from the northern province of Bắc Giang, with a history of hypertension and diabetes for the last year. She tested positive for coronavirus on June 3, and was admitted to Bắc Giang Lung Hospital. Her condition did not see much improvement during the treatment, relying heavily on ECMO and suffering from renal failure and anuria. On June 13, the patient was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội, with admission diagnosis as septic shock, bacteremia, pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by SARS-CoV-2, kidney failure in a patient with diabetes and hypertension. The patient died on July 5, with cause of death noted as septic shock, multi-organ failure, myocardial infarction, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in a patient with diabetes and hypertension. The 99th and 100th deaths… Read full this story

