A COVID-19 treatment ward. — Photo for illustration from the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — Five more COVID-19 related deaths in HCM City and Đồng Tháp were reported on Friday afternoon, increasing the country's death toll to 110. The 106th death is a 50-year-old woman who resided in Hóc Môn District, HCM City, and the only one among the five without underlying medical conditions. She tested positive for the virus on June 22. Three days before being admitted to Trưng Vương Hospital, HCM City, on July 3, she reported coughing with phlegm. The hospital’s diagnosis was respiratory failure and hypoxemia and indicated that the patient had to be watched for severe pneumonia progression due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. She died just a day later, with the cause of death respiratory failure, septic shock, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection, and multi-organ damage. An 85-year-old in District 1, HCM City, with a history of strokes who had been bedridden for a long time is the country's 107th COVID-19 death. She was confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 22 and was hospitalised at Trưng Vương Hospital, with a diagnosis on admission as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2. The patient passed away on July 3 morning, with the cause of… Read full this story

Five COVID-19 deaths reported in south, national tally hits 110 have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.