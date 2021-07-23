First Vietnam-Canada Defense Policy Dialogue held virtually

Speaking at the event, General Chien congratulated Canada on its effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked the country for its support to Vietnam's COVID-19 prevention and control efforts over the past time. General Chien emphasized that Vietnam always appreciates Canada's role and position in the region and international arena and hopes to strengthen its relationship with the country for peace and development in the region and the world. He affirmed that Vietnam will continue supporting Canada to strengthen its cooperation with regional countries based on ASEAN’s principle of consensus. Exchanging views on regional and international situations, the two sides affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, and respect for international law in the East Sea (South China Sea). They stressed that disputes should be settled by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982), for peace, stability and development of countries in the region and world. At the event, the two sides highlighted the outcomes of the Vietnam-Canada Defense Consultation on July 7. They agreed that the bilateral defense cooperation has been effectively implemented in line with the memorandum of understanding on… Read full this story

