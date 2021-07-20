First session of newly elected 15th-tenure National Assembly opens

The first session of the newly elected 15th-tenure National Assembly opens in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The first session of the newly elected 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened Tuesday morning in Hà Nội with strict anti-pandemic measures. Party and State leaders and NA deputies paid floral tributes to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum before the session's opening ceremony. NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ delivered the opening speech and Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng presented an important remark. Representatives from the National Election Council are scheduled to present a report reviewing outcomes of the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for 2021-26, as well as the verification of the eligibility of NA deputies. The first session is held in the context the whole country is implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and particularly the whole political system and people are actively carrying out COVID-19 prevention and control measures to cope with the fourth wave which is developing complicatedly in many localities. The session will lay the foundation for the operation of the National Assembly during its 15th tenure. Legislators will consider and make decisions on the NA’s… Read full this story

