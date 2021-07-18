First session of 15th National Assembly to be shortened

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the Saturday briefing meeting on the preparations for 15th-tenure National Assembly’s first session. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The first session of the newly elected 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to take place from July 20 to July 31, heard a briefing meeting in Hà Nội on Saturday. The session, which was originally scheduled to wrap up on August 5, will be shortened due to serious COVID-19 outbreaks in several localities of the country, as agreed by the NA's Party delegation and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Government. NA committees and concerned agencies will work on Saturdays and after 5pm to serve the session, they said. According to NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng will deliver a speech at the opening session of the sitting. Legislators will consider and make decisions on the personnel work towards positions elected by the NA, and approve high-ranking positions in the Government, the legislature, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy and the State Audit Office of Việt Nam, he said. They will also look into a draft resolution on the law and ordinance… Read full this story

