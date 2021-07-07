Truong Quoc Cuong, Deputy Health Minister of Vietnam, Christopher Klein, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Hanoi, and John Paul Pullicino, Country Manager and Chief Representative at Pfizer Vietnam, were at the airport to receive the first vaccine batch. The first batch is part of a 31 million dose contract that the Ministry of Health has signed to purchase the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech. Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Health Minister Cuong said that from last September, when Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was in the third phase of human trials, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Pfizer had started talks to supply Vietnam. After more than 20 meetings over the past 10 months, the two sides reached the agreement on vaccine supply on June 7, 2021, he said. The MoH thanked Pfizer for providing training and guidance to readily receive and use its COVID-19 vaccine, he added. He urged Pfizer to ensure its delivery schedule of 31 million doses within this year, and consider supplying another 20 million doses as well as the possibility of vaccine production technology transfer in the future. Klein stressed that the delivery is a signal of hope, that working together can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, protect… Read full this story

First doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Vietnam have 304 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.