Local rangers try to stamp out fire at a forest zone in Hương Thủy town of the central Thừa Thiên Huế Province. Photo courtesy of Thừa Thiên Huế sub-department of forest protection THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — A huge fire in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế has destroyed 213ha of forest which included a section of 40 year old pine trees. The fire started because unexploded ordinances left from the war with America detonated due to the hot weather. Firefighters battled the blaze in Hương Thủy which started on June 25. It took them five days to extinguish the fire. Deputy director of the provincial department of Agriculture and rural development, Nguyễn Đại Anh Tuấn told Việt Nam News all ranger forces from the province and neighbouring Quảng Trị Province were called to stamp out the fire. In total there were four fires at different sites. Firefighters were hampered by difficult terrain and poor fire-fighting equipment. He said local rangers had to carry every 5-litre and 10-litre water bottles to the fire, while tractors were hired for transporting water tanks. A ranger carries portable water pump to clear the fire in a forest in Hương Thủy Town of Thừa Thiên Huế Province. Photo… Read full this story

Fire destroys 213ha of forest in Thừa Thiên Huế have 291 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.