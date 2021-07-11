Fashion firms turn to online, promote digitalisation amid COVID-19

Lê Hương Attentively watching a model presenting a new collection by popular fashion brand IVY moda on her mobile, Nguyễn Ngọc Thảo, from time to time, types in a question about a product she likes. For many months during the pandemic, Thảo has indulged in the habit of watching daily live streams on the weekend and buying clothes from her favourite brands instead of going out to shop. "I think live streaming is more effective for busy women like me," she told Việt Nam News . "I don't have to go out while the virus is circulating yet I can still buy clothes for me, my husband, and my children and access special offers. The models provide sufficient information on the products." A model presents a new design at a livestream of IVY moda. Courtesy Photo of IVY moda Thảo is among hundreds of women, who are frequent online customers of the 16-year-old Vietnamese fashion brand that produces a range of clothes for women, men, and kids. The company has 80 stores in 42 localities throughout the country. According to Lê Thị Ngọc Linh, CEO of IVY moda, the company's board has a fairly basic strategy for the pandemic period:… Read full this story

