Famous writer’s teen tales reprinted this summer

Themes of friendship and teen love, with highlights about southern culture and lifestyle, are featured in books for teenagers by writer Đoàn Thạch Biền, a leading author in the south in the 1980s-90s. His books have been reprinted by the HCM City General Publishing House and other publishers. Photo courtesy of the publisher HCM CITY – Three books for children by writer Đoàn Thạch Biền, who was famous in the 1980s-90s, have been reprinted by the HCM City General Publishing House. The books include Tình Nhỏ Làm Sao Quên (Don't Forget Your First Love), Tôi Hay Mà Em Đâu Có Thương (I Knew You Were Not Mine) and Tôi Thương Mà Em Đâu Có Hay (You Don't Know How I Love You), which were selected from many of the writer's books. All of the books feature teen loves, hopes and dreams, written with the author's typical imagination and flair. Urban life and family are also highlighted. The culture and lifestyle of southern people are featured. The novel Tình Nhỏ Làm Sao Quên was released in 1993. It later was adapted into the film by director Lê Hoàng Hoa of HCM City. The film attracted movie stars Mỹ Duyên and Diễm Hương, leading actresses of the south in the 1990s. "I'm a fan of Biền's books. I first read his books when… Read full this story
