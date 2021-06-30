Face masks presented to Vietnamese community in Laos

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Vu Tu Oanh, a counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam said that the gift was sent by the Vietnamese Government as the COVID-19 pandemic is dealing a blow to the lives of people in Laos, including Vietnamese. It reflects the sentiments towards overseas Vietnamese, including those who are living in Laos, as they are an inseparable part of the country, Oanh said. In addition, the Prime Minister has approved to assist 40,000 USD from Vietnam's COVID-19 prevention and control fund for Vietnamese people in Laos, according to Oanh. Chairman of the General Association of Vietnamese in Laos Nguyen Duy Trung expressed his gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam, pledging to distribute the aid to all people in need. The Vietnamese Government previously sent 75,000 medical masks to the community in Lao. Source: VNA

