Explained: What happens if you break the rules during Hà Nội’s social distancing period

A police officer reminds a man not to ride bikes for physical exercise at the Hoàn Kiếm area, in Hà Nội, on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Justice has announced sanctions for 16 activities violating regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control in which the highest fine is up to VNĐ200 million (US$8,700) along with a criminal trial, as the city enforces Government Directive 16 . 1. Those who fail to wear masks in public spaces face a maximum fine of VNĐ3 million ($132). 2. Those who are found to have littered used masks could face a maximum fine of VNĐ1 million ($44), or VNĐ2 million ($88) if masks were thrown onto the street or sidewalks. 3. People who deliberately hide their health status or others' will be subject to a fine of VNĐ20 million ($876). 4. People who do not conduct tests following the requirements of a medical organisation will be fined VNĐ3 million ($132). 5. Eateries or food stalls that fail to follow the order to close down (or move to a shipping-only business mode) in virus-hit areas will be subject to a maximum fine of VNĐ20 million ($876) for…

