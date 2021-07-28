Experts joint drafting decree to concretise environmental protection law

A mangrove forest in Mỹ Long Nam Commune, Cầu Ngang District in the southern province of Trà Vinh. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hòa The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is calling for contributions to a draft Government's decree to concretise a number of articles in the amended Law on Environmental Protection that was approved by the National Assembly last November. The online newspaper Tài nguyên & Môi trường (Natural Resources and Environment) introduced some experts' opinions. Võ Tuấn Nhân, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment received contributions and opinions of many environmentalists, scientists and experts when compiling the amended law on environment protection and the draft decree to concretise some articles in the law. The opinions were studied and included in 13 chapters, 197 articles and appendix of the draft decree. The draft decree is expected to clarify responsibilities and obligations of individuals, organisation and authorised agencies in environmental protection. The decree compilers expect to receive opinions focusing on water, air and soil resources, the issuance of environment-relating licences, expanded responsibilities of producers, circle economy and solid waste treatment. The decree is an important base for the implementation of the amended law that takes… Read full this story

