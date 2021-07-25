Exhibition showcases Vietnamese and Italian landscapes

Italian Routes will take viewers on ideal journey across the Italian Alps and Apennines, and then on to the Earth’s most important mountain ranges. Photo courtesy of the Italian Embassy in Hà Nội HÀ NỘI — Photographs depicting the beauty of the mountains and common culture of mountaineering between Việt Nam and Italy are being displayed at a dual exhibition at the Việt Nam Museum of Ethnology in Hà Nội . Italian Routes and Landscapes of Việt Nam , is a project of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs curated by the Italian photographer and environmentalist Fabiano Ventura in cooperation with the non-profit association Macromicro. Italian Routes is one of the initiatives put forward by Italy on the occasion of the Italian and UK co-presidency of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), to be held in Glasgow in November this year. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam Antonio Alessandro, said Italian Routes aims to pursue the dual goal of promoting a better knowledge of the mountain habitat and increasing awareness on the devastating impact of climate change. Việt Nam is the first destination before moving to other cities in Asia…. Read full this story

