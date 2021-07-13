European firms remain confident in Việt Nam’s long-term prospects

European business leaders in Việt Nam remain confident about the future prospects of their own companies. — Photo baophapluat.vn HÀ NỘI — Despite short-term challenges, European business leaders remain confident in Việt Nam's long-term prospects. The fourth wave of COVID-19 in Việt Nam has knocked the confidence of European business leaders, according to new data from the EuroCham Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) Business Climate Index (BCI). Before the fourth wave struck, the BCI had almost climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, reaching 73.9 in quarter one. However, this latest outbreak and the spread of new variants have seen the Index fall almost 30 points in quarter two to 45.8. This is a significant drop, though not as steep as during the first outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The fourth wave has also led to increased pessimism about the short-term outlook of Việt Nam's business environment. Just one-fifth of EuroCham members (19 per cent) believe that the economy will stabilise and improve in the next quarter. That's down from almost two-thirds (61 per cent) in quarter one. However, business leaders remain confident about the future prospects of their own companies. More than half (56 per cent) anticipate an improved or neutral performance… Read full this story

