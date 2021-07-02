EU, UK firms introduced to opportunities in Vietnam

Participants at the event said amid rising labour costs, concern over supply chains and geo-political tension, foreign firms are moving their production facilities to ASEAN member states, with Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam receiving over 80 percent of new capital flows in 2019. Nguyen Manh Hai, Counsellor in charge of investment at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, highlighted growth opportunities in Vietnam as well as chances that the EU and UK firms could grasp. He said Vietnam has long pursued the policy of shifting its economic structure towards improving growth quality, labour productivity and economic competitiveness. At the same time, the country has also stepped up institution reform to better pool resources and create a new driving force for development. It encouraged the growth of export-oriented and foreign-invested sectors. Apart from positive impacts of new-generation free trade deals such as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the UK-Vietnam FTA (UKVFTA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), socio-political stability in Vietnam also made it attractive for foreign enterprises, he said. He added that the Vietnam is working on a strategy on foreign investment cooperation for the 2021-2030 period, which will include a… Read full this story

