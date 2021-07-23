Erosion incidents increase in An Giang, families move to safer areas

Erosion at an embankment in Châu Phú District's Bình Long Commune on Wednesday (July 21). – VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang AN GIANG – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang is facing an increase in erosion incidents along rivers and canals as authorities try to protect households living in erosion-prone areas. On July 21, erosion 110 metres long and 8 – 10 metres inland caused damage to a road and 14 houses at an embankment in Châu Phú District's Bình Long Commune. The weak foundations of the embankment and the road, the heavy travel of boats and road vehicles, and the impact of the river flow and rainwater led to the erosion, according to the province's Steering Committee for Climate Change Response, Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, and Search and Rescue. On July 20, an area 45 metres long and 4.5 metres wide eroded along the Cái Sắn Canal in Long Xuyên City, causing partial damage to two houses and the collapse of two houses into the canal. All road travel was suspended at the site. The eroded area is along a bend of the canal which has a high number of boats in transit that cause strong waves hitting the canal banks. Lương Huy Khánh, head of the steering committee, said that the province People's Committee, relevant departments and agencies, and local authorities in Long Xuyên… Read full this story

