Ensuring population quality in spite of COVID-19

Đinh Huy Dương, head of the Department of Communication and Education under the General Office for Population and Family Planning, talks to Quân đội Nhân dân (People's Army) online newspaper about the impacts of the COVID-19 on population quality Studies found that women and girls suffered the most from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global scale, including issues relating to reproductive health. What are your thoughts on this? According to a research carried out by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in March this year, an estimated 12 million women worldwide lost access to family planning services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Poor women were the most vulnerable. The pandemic has overwhelmed the healthcare systems, particularly in the field of reproductive health, in many countries in the world. Amid the context of the pandemic, even those who can afford reproductive health services still wait due to worries about financial instability and the crisis. Others faced disruptions in getting access to contraception in couples in lockdown and quarantine so they faced high risk of unintended pregnancies. Gender violence also…

