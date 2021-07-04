England and Denmark set up semi-final clash at Euro 2020

Football England’s forward Harry Kane heads the ball to score the third goal during the Euro 2020 quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on Saturday. AFP/VNA Photo ROME – England crushed Ukraine 4-0 in Rome on Saturday to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark who continued their remarkable run by beating the Czech Republic in the last eight earlier. Harry Kane scored twice for England at the Stadio Olimpico while Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also found the net as Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of a second consecutive major tournament. Now they are a step closer to claiming a first major international title since the 1966 World Cup and, with the remaining games in the tournament being played at Wembley, they are favourites to claim the trophy. Kane put England ahead inside four minutes and although Ukraine finished the first half strongly, Maguire headed in the second goal from a Luke Shaw free-kick within a minute of the second half starting. Kane scored again with another header, his third goal in two games coming from a Shaw cross, and Henderson came off the bench to head in his first England goal on his 62nd cap…. Read full this story

